Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta's fight gets UGLY as they drag parents; Latter PUSHES her in pool

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's fights will get nastier in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as they drag each other's family in their war of words. The latter will lose his cool and push Arshi in the pool, leaving everyone shocked. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan cannot see each other eye-to-eye, and it is evident since day one of their entry in Bigg Boss 14. Arshi has been poking Vikas continuously by calling him names and irritating him. Their spats became the highlights of a few episodes, and it stooped to such a low that Bigg Boss had to intervene. Bigg Boss had reprimanded Arshi not to touch Vikas, as it is against his wishes. They were also scolded and asked to control their anger.

Now, in tonight's episode, Vikas and Arshi's fight is going to get the 'ugliest' and stoop to a new low. Vikas will lose his cool against Arshi and get violent. His act will leave not only housemates shocked but also the viewers. It will so happen, Arshi and Vikas will get into a war of words, as the former will demand an apology from him, but he will taunt her in return. Their spat will escalate as they drag each other's parents, and do personal attacks. Arshi will spill some dirty personal secrets about Vikas' bond with his mother and family, leaving him agitated.

Vikas will shout at Arshi calling her a 'gandi auraat' and will push her as he walks away. Arshi gets irked with Vikas pushing him and removes her mic as she complaints to Bigg Boss of physical violence. As Arshi continues her rants, Vikas turns aggressive, and 'throws' Arshi in the pool, leaving everyone around utterly shocked. Aly helps Arshi to get out of the pool, and she is seen in a state of shock. Arshi and Vikas both declare that they are not going to play the game now, and fume in anger.

Here's a glimpse of Arshi and Vikas' fight:

Well, Vikas's attack on Arshi is certainly going to have repercussions on him. But, it would be interesting to see how Bigg Boss handles this matter. Will Vikas be punished for his physical aggression against Arshi? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

