Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi threatens to 'hit' Vikas with a vessel as they fight; Jasmin and Eijaz intervene

Frenemies Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will get into an ugly fight in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 leaving everyone shocked. Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin will intervene between them. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta cannot see each other eye-to-eye. Ever since introduced the two as challengers in BB 14, the rift between the two has been evident. Though the real reason for their enmity is not known yet, they certainly have problems between them. Since day one, Arshi is trying to irritate and annoy Vikas, while the latter has multiple times requested her to stay away from him. But, Arshi being herself, continued to antagonize Vikas.

However, it looks like Vikas and Arshi's spat will escalate tonight, as the former loses cool and locks horns with her. It will so happen, during breakfast time, Eijaz will question Vikas about him wanting to finish off the ration of the house as soon as possible. He will ask Vikas, 'Why do others feel that you are trying to finish the ration ASAP?' While Vikas keeps mum to Eijaz's allegations, Arshi who is cooking food jumps into the conversation. She mocks him for his 'mastermind' tag and calls him 'jootha saala.' Arish's foul language does not go down well with Vikas, and he gets irked.

Vikas warns Arshi to not use such unacceptable terms for him, but the latter does not bow down. Their fight turns ugly as they get physically aggressive. Eijaz Khan intervenes in their fight and tries to stop them. Amidst this, Jasmin seems to take Arshi's side, which annoys Vikas.Later, Arshi asks Vikas to stay far from her, and he replies saying that she is getting too badtameez. Arshi gets out of control, and threatens to 'hit' Vikas with a vessel (pan).

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Vikas and Arshi's ugly fight leaves all the housemates shocked. Well, it would be interesting to see how their ugly spat ends. For the unaware, Vikas is trying to complete his challenge of finishing off the complete ration in three days, which will earn him a special power. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

