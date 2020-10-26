Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Captain Kavita Kaushik locks horns with Pavitra Punia, Shardul for disobeying house rules

Wild card entrant and new captain Kavita Kaushik is going to take complete charge of the Bigg Boss 14 house and scold housemates for not following rules under her captaincy. She will get into loggerheads with Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit on the very first day. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

In an interesting twist yesterday, Bigg Boss 14, not only got three new freshers, but also a new captain of the house. introduced wild card entrants Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit during the Weekend Ka Vaar. While housemates were surprised by the 'new competition,' Salman turned the tables as he announced Kavita as the captain of BB 14.

Today is going to be the first day of the wild card contestants in the BB 14 house, and it looks like clashes are already going to take place. A new promo has been revealed, wherein captain Kavita seems to have already buckled up and is taking charge of the house. She will get into loggerheads with Shardul and Pavitra Punia for disobeying the house rules, and also not following her orders. Yes, Kavita as a captain is going to have her first fight in tonight's episode.

It will so happen that Kavita will lash out at Shardul for using the smoking area with Pavitra when only one person is allowed inside. Shardul in this defense says that he had checked with Pavitra. However, Kavita does not buy his excuse and blasts him saying, 'Pavitra is not Bigg Boss.' This is when Pavitra gets offended and she asks Kavita to not command over her, as she is still very new in the house.

But, Kavita showing her bold side hits back at Pavitra saying that she is doing her duty. Kavita also taunts Pavitra telling her that it is because of her behaviour that she is in the 'red zone.' An angry Kavita is also heard saying, 'Aise logo ko main ghar ke bahar khada rakhti hoon, aayi badi,' as she walks off.

Well, it looks like Kavita is certainly going to create a stir in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Kamya shared the tweet praising good friend Kavita's firey avatar at the very beginning. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

