Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Choti Sarrdaarni jodi & Mumbai Indians players give fun loving tasks for freshers, seniors

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, some special guests will meet the housemates. The lead jodi of Choti Sarrdaarni three players from the Mumbai Indians team will bring some fun-loving tasks for the freshers and seniors of BB 14. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 14's first week is all set to come to an end today, and as will rule the BB 14 stage once again on Weekend Ka Vaar. While viewers might have thought, how will the team keep up to the ritual of inviting 'special guests' to the show amid the COVID-19 crisis, it looks like they've found a safe hack. Tonight some guests are going to grace the BB 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and it's going to be a mixture of cricket and TV. Confused, aren't you?

Well, not one, but two special guests will meet the BB 14 inmates. While we have Choti Sarrdaarni's Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi), and three popular players from Mumbai Indian's team - Hardik and Krunal Pandy and Ishan Kishan. While the ree-life duo will enter a safe space in the BB 14 house, Mumbai Indian's players will interact with inmates through a video call. Well, these guests are going to add the 'entertainment ka tadka' in the BB 14 house and lighten up the atmosphere.

In the promos, Hardik is heard asking Eijaz Khan, who he thinks is playing the best in the BB 14 house and scoring 6s and 4s with his stint. To which, the actor takes his name instantly, leaving the guests and other contestants in splits. On the other hand, Meher and Sarabm give a fun-filled task to the seniors this time, wherein they have to take the freshers' help to win it. If they fail to do prove their mettle in the task, a punishment awaits them.

Take a look at the sneak peeks from BB 14 here:

Dil thaam ke baithiye kyunki #ChotiSarrdaarni aur @mipaltan aa rahe hain #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein, aur laa rahe hain ghar walon ke liye naye tasks aur aapke liye bharpoor entertainment.

Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/maGHn810Av — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 11, 2020

Well, with these special guests, joining the BB 14 episode today, situations are certainly going to change. However, the tension is building up about the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss season 14. Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

