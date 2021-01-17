Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Contestants feed each other ‘Fareb ke laddoo’; Salman calls Rubina ‘unsporting’

In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will be disappointed with Rubina’s behaviour as contestants are given a task to feed each other 'fareb ka laddoo'. Find out why below.

The reality show Bigg Boss season 14 is full of twists. Right from romance to nasty fights, everything is happening inside the home and fans also love to watch. Currently, in the Weekend Ka Vaar, has reprimanded some contestants including Sonali Phogat for her foul language and also Abhinav Shukla. But now the makers have released a new promo video where viewers will see host Salman Khan enjoying with the contestants. He also had a task planned for them as he asked the contestants to feed laddoo to each other.

However, this task had a twist. Tursn out, the laddoo has a bitter taste and the contestants have to feed each other "fareb ke teekhe-teekhe laddoo".

Each contestant has to feed the laddoo to another contestant and share the reason for it. First, Rubina fed laddoo to Arshi and said, "Dhokhebaaz kabhi sache nahi ho sakte." To which, Arshi says, "Aap beizzati ke hi laayak hai." Afterwards Arshi also feeds Rubina a laddoo but she threw it. Arshi then reacts saying, "faink dia." Salman Khan became angry at Rubina and said, "This is unsporting.”

Rahul Vaidya is also seen feeding the laddoo to Nikki Tamboli and saying, "Aap mere saath hamesha dhoka karti hain. Nikki had also accepted that she doesn't want to be friends with Rahul anymore.

Meanwhile, contestants also dealt with viewers' questions. Sonali Phogat was badly trolled for the use of her abusive words during her fight with Rubina. Fans also asked Abhinav Shukla for taking a stand and behave properly with his wife.

