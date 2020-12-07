Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Did Jasmin ADMIT to being in a relation with Aly as Kashmera blamed her for his eviction?

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, challengers will target the four finalists. Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah will 'attack' Jasmin Bhasin. Kashmera will 'point fingers' at Jasmin for getting 'good friend' Aly Goni out of the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

It wouldn't be wrong to say, 'The game has just begun in Bigg Boss 14.' Yes, the show has reached its 'second stage,' and many things have changed. From strong contenders like Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli's eviction to the introduction of former contestants as challengers, BB 14 is following its mantra 'ab scene paltega.' With so many altercations, the season is certainly going to get top-notch entertaining.

Tonight, the challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan will finally step into the BB 14 house and create a storm. However, while everyone's excited about the new entrants, the latest promo has caught attention for some other reason. Well, it looks like Jasmin Bhasin has 'finally admitted' to being in a relationship with Aly Goni. Yes, you read that right! No, the actress has not confessed directly, but indirectly, and the latest promo drops major hints about the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav Shukla blushes as Arshi Khan FLIRTS with him; Rubina, Jasmin, Eijaz left surprised

It so happens, Kashmera Shah will enter the BB 14 house with a bang, and target Jasmin. She will point fingers at Jasmin and 'blame' her for Aly's eviction. Kashmera taunts Jasmin saying that she shed tears uncontrollably when she and Aly lost the task but ultimately pushed Aly out of the house. Jasmin takes it sportingly and replies saying that she is lucky to have someone who loves her so much.

When Kashmera tells Jasmin that if she was so bothered with Aly's exit, she should have walked out of BB 14 instead of him. To which Jasmin replies, 'Hum dono ka teen (3) saal ka rishta hai, vo joh bolta hai vohi hota hai.' Well, did Jasmin just confess her relationship with Aly with this statement? It is yet to be confirmed! Kashmera then sarcastically lauds Jasmin and says, 'That was a mastermind stroke my beauty,' leaving her shocked.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

On the other hand, Vikas also slams Jasmin for her behaviour and tells her that she is looking like a 22-year-old teenager with whatever she is doing in the BB 14 house. Well, if Jasmin has admitted to being in a romantic relationship with Aly, it is certainly going to leave the duo's fas excited. However, only time will tell the truth of Aly and Jasmin's relationship as the two have maintained the 'just friends' stance always. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Kamya, Devoleena, Aly, Shefali Bagga & others REACT to Rahul Vaidya's voluntary 'exit'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×