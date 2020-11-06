Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz calls Jasmin 'biased' for favouring Rubina during the task; Nikki agrees with him
Eijaz Khan will accuse Jasmin Bhasin of being 'biased' towards the other team including Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Pavitra Punia during the luxury budget task. Nikki Tamboli will back Eijaz. Here's what will happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
Credits :Instagram
