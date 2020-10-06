Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan accuses Sidharth Shukla of 'ruining' the task as they get into heated argument

Eijaz Khan is all set to get into loggerheads with a senior Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Here's why the two men get into a verbal spat after a task. Take a look.

It has only been three days since Bigg Boss 14 began, but viewers can see fights and drama already in the house. From contestants fighting with each other for their 'rights' to Toofani seniors locking horns, action in the BB 14 house has kick-started. Now, for the very first time, a fresher is going to raise his voice against a senior. Yes, you read that right!

Freshers are expected to obey seniors and follow their rules. However, a fresher is going to raise his voice against a senior, and it is none other than Eijaz Khan. Eijaz will go up against Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming episode. It will so happen that during a task, Sidharth will use his strategies and lock horns with Gauahar as she feels he 'finished' the task before even giving it a fair and proper start. After these two seniors get at loggerheads, Eijaz will lose his calm and approach Sidharth for a confrontation. Eijaz will try to explain Sidharth that it was the fresher's game to prove themselves, and he has taken that chance away from them.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Fans hail Hina Khan for backing Rashami Desai after Jasmin hinted she provoked Sidharth Shukla

However, since both Sidharth and Eijaz are known for their short-temperaments, they will get into a heated argument. While Sidharth feels that he was right at his end to perform the task, Eijaz thinks that he took away their opportunity. Eijaz tries to explain Sidharth, 'The basic premise of the task is that you steal things, while we try to impress the queens.'

However, Sidharth remains adamant that he is done what he should have, and what he feels right. To which Eijaz loses his cool and accuses Sidharth or 'ruining' the task.

Take a look at the Eijaz and Sidharth's nasty argument here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how this 'mess' during the first proper task of BB 14 gets solved. Also, will Eijaz have to face dire consequences in the future for going all out against a senior who has some important powers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia WARNS ex boyfriend Paras Chhabra on his entry: If he pokes me, I'll give him back

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×