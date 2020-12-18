Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya's fight gets UGLY as they push and abuse each other

Arch-rivals Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan will get into loggerheads again in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Their fight gets nastier as they push and hurl abuses at each other.

Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan became the highlight of last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as the two locked horns during the 'BB Duck Park' captaincy task. However, later the situation calmed down and they continued the task. But, if you were thinking it is the end of Eijaz and Rahul's enmity, then you're absolutely wrong, as it was only the beginning.

Tonight, Eijaz and Rahul will yet again into loggerheads, and this time their fight will get ugly. Rahul blames Eijaz for Manu Punjabi losing some sort of task. As Rahul taunts Manu that his friendship with Eijaz is proving to be harmful to him, Eijaz interferes to hit back at Rahul. However, Rahul tries to shut him down by asking him to 'shut up.' Eijaz gets agitated by Rahul's attitude towards him and they get into a brawl. The two begin hurling abuses at each other and also raise their voices. This spat takes a drastic turn as Eijaz touches Rahul's hand to stop him from getting closer.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Manu BLASTS Rakhi as she questions his bond with Nikki; Asks 'Aapki aukaat kya hai?'

Eijaz and Rahul lose their control completely and get physically aggressive. They start pushing each other and get violent. Manu intervenes to stop them from getting aggressive. All the housemates become spectators to Rahul and Eijaz's ugly spat.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni will fight against each other to become the new captain of the BB 14 house. It would be interesting to see how their spat ends. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 17 Written Update: Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; Rakhi, Arshi tease Nikki & Manu

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×