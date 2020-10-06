Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan 'finally' loses cool after four days; Bursts out at Sidharth Shukla, housemates

Eijaz Khan, who is known to have a short-temper, was trying to keep his cool in Bigg Boss 14. But, it looks like the actor has lost his calm, and is going to show his 'angry man avatar' in tonight's episode. Take a look at BB 14's new promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 is a show where emotions, moods, and outlooks change every day. However hard a contestant tires to be sane, there comes a point that he or she is about to lose the cool. And this is what will exactly happen in tonight's episode of BB 14. Wondering, who's going to get in action? Well, it is none other than the 'romantic hero' Eijaz Khan.

Yes, after keeping his cool, and trying to gel up with people, Eijaz is going to lose his calm today and burst out on housemates. The makers of the show have released a new promo, wherein Eijaz is seen showing his fury not only to the housemates but also to senior Sidharth Shukla. While he gets into an ugly verbal spat with Sidharth over a task, he is seen venting his anger out on inmates regarding the kitchen duties. Eijaz scolds at a female contestant for not speaking respectfully, and the two get into a brawl.

On the other hand, Eijaz is seen warning the housemates to wash their own plates from now. An angry Eijaz is heard saying, 'If I see even a single cup in the sink, I will break it.' Everyone is shocked to see Eijaz's so enraged. TV actress Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle to share her 'happiness' to finally see Eijaz speaking up, and revealed that she is looking forward to his journey on BB 14 now.

Well, Eijaz is known to be quick-tempered and hot-headed. It would be interesting to see how the other housemates react as Eijaz has finally lost control of composure.

Eijaz is known to speak his mind out when he feels a stand needs to be taken. From day one, the actor was seen trying to mix around, do house chores, especially wash utensils, and form bonds. However, now that Eijaz has shown his angry avatar, and it would intriguing to see his journey on the show now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

