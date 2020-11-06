Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan orders Jaan Sanu to put his hand in the commode and WARNS him to not lock horns

Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar Sanu's differences will reflect in tonight's luxury budget task as the former will ask the singer to put his hand inside the toilet seat and test his patience. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 14 promo here.

After immunity, the most important to survive in the Bigg Boss house is - luxury budget. Every season, we have seen contestants going all out to win the luxury budget for a smooth stay. And the passion for luxury budget among housemates is not different in Bigg Boss season 14. Yesterday, after shocking twists in the game, Bigg Boss will announce the luxury budget task tonight in BB 14.

As per the task, the inmates will be divided into two teams, angels and devils. The angels have to comply with all orders given by the devils. If the angel member fails to adhere to the devil member's demands, then the devil team will get a point. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli will be the devils, while Pavitra Punia, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will fight together in angels team. Just as expected, the devils will show their 'bad side' and leave no stone unturned to win the task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni LASHES OUT at Jasmin Bhasin for 'ignoring' him during a task

However, amidst the task, the differences between Eijaz and Jaan will clearly get reflected. Eijaz will do the 'unexpected' and order Jaan to put his hand inside the commode aka the toilet seat. While Jaan seems shocked, he does not back out and does the task. But, when he removes his hand from the commode, it seems like some water gets splashed on Eijaz, which angers him.

Eijaz shouts at Jaan to take off his shirt and wipe his hand thoroughly. Eijaz warns him to not lock horns with him. The actor yells at the singer saying that if the water gets splashed at him again, he will ask Jaan to lick the hand that he put inside the commode.

Though Jaan seems 'upset' with Eijaz stooping low for the task, he does not utter a word, but the anger in his eyes is evident. On the other hand, Abhinav is seen telling Rubina and Jaan that the devils will test their patience.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

It would be interesting to see if Jaan will get into a brawl with Eijaz again after the task is over, or will he ignore this behaviour. A lot of drama and action will happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight during the luxury budget task. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz calls Jasmin 'biased' for favouring Rubina during the task; Nikki agrees with him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×