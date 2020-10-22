Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia dig out past differences; Former BLASTS her for 'betraying' him

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's 'heated verbal spat' will continue even today as the two moderator the first captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14. The two will dig out old graves and accuse each other of breaking their bond.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers received some big shocks yesterday. Shehzad Deol got evicted from the BB 14, while Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were locked in the 'red zone' after losing the task. Moreover, seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan exited the house after a fruitful journey of two weeks. As had promised, 'ab scene paltega', and the tables did turn.

While initially, it was freshers and seniors, now housemates can finally be addressed as contestants. And the fight to survive and win season 14 has ultimately begun. After many shockers back-to-back, Bigg Boss introduced the first captaincy task of Bigg Boss 14. Well, this not only led to a battle between contestants but also the moderators. We're talking about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Yes, Eijaz and Pavitra are the snachalaks of the captaincy task, and they got into an intense debate due to some differences of opinions.

In tonights' episode of BB 14, Eijaz and Pavitra's war of words is going to get uglier, as the two will dig out their past differences, and accuse each other of ruining their bond. Eijaz gets furious over Pavitra nominating him previously and then trying to form a 'fake bond', Pavitra defends herself saying she had apologized for the same.

The situation heats up as both raise their voices, leaving everyone stunned. While Nikki Tamboli tries to calm them down, Eijaz and Pavitra don't pay any heed and dig old graves forgetting they're sanchalaks.

Take a look at BB 14's promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Eijaz and Pavitra's equation takes a turn now. Will they bury their differences and focus on the captaincy task? Or will contestants have to suffer because of them? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

