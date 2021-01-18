Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz Khan to QUIT the show tonight; Leaves Arshi Khan and Aly Goni in tears

Eijaz Khan has been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14 and his sudden exit will leave the housemates in shock.

Bigg Boss 14 has been full of surprises and there are no second thoughts about it. From fights to tasks, new entries and even eliminations, everything in the show has got the audience intrigued. While the popular reality show recently surprised the audience and the contestants with Vikas Gupta’s sudden exit (due to health reasons), it is coming up with yet another dhamaka as another contestant will be leaving the show tonight which will give a new twist to the game.

We are talking about Eijaz Khan. As per a new promo released by the makers, Eijaz, who was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house, will be asked to leave the show. In the promo, Eijaz will be called in a special room wherein his entire journey will be played. Later, he will be asked to leave the show. This announcement will leave everyone in shock. While Eijaz will be a little upset with his exit, Arshi Khan and Aly Goni looked heartbroken with the same. As per our exclusive sources, Eijaz is voluntarily exiting the show due to prior work commitments.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 promo of Eijaz Khan’s exit:

To note, Eijaz has been one of the strongest contestants of the house and often grabbed the eyeballs for his solo game strategy, tiffs with Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Besides, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor’s sizzling chemistry and romance with Pavitra Punia also became the talk of the town. In fact, the two recently confessed their love for each other on national television after Pavitra made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 14 to meet Eijaz.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan to leave Bigg Boss house for THIS reason; Actor moving from the show ‘voluntarily’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors Twitter

Share your comment ×