Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan to SACRIFICE his 'special photoframes' to save Pavitra Punia from nomination?

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will have an emotional moment tonight as the former tries to save the actress from nominations. Will Eijaz sacrifice his special photoframes to save Pavitra? Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

'Balidan dena hoga..' this is the perfect emotion to express the upcoming nomination task in Bigg Boss 14. By now, you must have guessed what is going to happen in BB 14's latest nomination task. If not, we're here. The forthcoming nomination task in BB 14 is going to be the 'toughest' so far. Bigg Boss will test contestants' friendships as they will have to make a 'huge sacrifice' to save their friend.

The episode is going to bring about emotional turmoil among contestants as they will have to 'give up' their most-loved things to save the other. In the latest promo released by the makers, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's 'friendship' will be tested by Bigg Boss. Known as Pavijaz, many are 'confused' by the bond they share. But today, it seems like their true equation will come out in the open. Pavitra will be given the task to convince Eijaz to destroy his special photo frames having pictures with his furry friend. If he does that only then she will be saved from the nomination.

Pavitra gets emotional after listening to the task and tells Eijaz that she understands his connection with the photo frames. She tells him that he does not need to do it for her. However, despite being very difficult, Eijaz goes to the bedroom and brings his photo frames for destroying them, with a heavy heart. As Eijaz begins to ruin the photo frames, Pavitra gets vulnerable and asks him to not do it.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it is yet to be seen if Eijaz will sacrifice his beloved photo frames for Pavitra or not. But, by the looks of the promo, it seems like Eijaz will do it for Pavitra. Is it a payback time for Eijaz? Is he trying to prove his 'genuine' bond with Pavitra? Will this incident change the duo's equation and bring them closer? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

