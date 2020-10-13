  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani & others get 'wild' for immunity

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and other contestants are going to go 'all out' for immunity. They will also get into a tussle while fighting for immunity. Here's what will happen.
19696 reads Mumbai
Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and others fight for immunity in Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani & others get 'wild' for immunity
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 saw its first elimination yesterday. While contestants were expecting that after the nomination task, the viewers will vote for the weakest, in a shocking move, this power was given to the toofani seniors. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan decided to let go of Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, and she became the first evicted fresher of BB 14. 

The nominations and eliminations came as a 'big shocker' for the housemates. While the last week has been more or less dull in terms of the freshers being active, it looks like the tables are going to turn. Now today, Bigg Boss is going to give freshers a task to win 'immunity' and save themselves for this week. And unlike, the past tasks, the contestants are going to go all out, and show their 'reali and wild' sides as they fight for the immunity. Yes, every inmate will give in their cent percent to compete against each other, and snatch away the immunity for their own benefits. 

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives a head massage to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14; Fans can't stop gushing over their bond

As seniors previously complained that the contestants don't actively participate, this time, they will leave no stones unturned to prove their mettle, passion, and strength. Bigg Boss is known for its aggression, wildness, and madness, in tonight's immunity task, that's all the contestants are going to show. It looks like the housemates have learnt their lesson, and are pumped up to 'play their game.' While Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan will get into a tussle, Jasmin Bhasin will also show her aggressive side as she fights for the immunity. 

Take  a look at the BB 14 promo here: 

Well, it would really be interesting to see how the contestants open up after a week and put their best foot forward. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch contestants go wild and aggressive for immunity tonight? Let us know in the comment section below? 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli; Most followed contender on social media REVEALED

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14, October 11, Day 8 written update: Sidharth, Gauahar 'upset' with inmates; No eviction happens
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Nikki Tamboli; Most followed contender on social media REVEALED
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan to throw 10 unconfirmed freshers out of house; Schools them for 'wasting' time
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar share 'honest opinions' about inmates
Bigg Boss 14, October 9, Day 6 written update: Rubina irks the seniors; Abhinav & Nikki fight to save immunity
Bigg Boss 14 'first' Weekend Ka Vaar details REVEALED; Here's when and where Salman Khan will shoot

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement