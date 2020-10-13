Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani & others get 'wild' for immunity

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and other contestants are going to go 'all out' for immunity. They will also get into a tussle while fighting for immunity. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 14 saw its first elimination yesterday. While contestants were expecting that after the nomination task, the viewers will vote for the weakest, in a shocking move, this power was given to the toofani seniors. Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan decided to let go of Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, and she became the first evicted fresher of BB 14.

The nominations and eliminations came as a 'big shocker' for the housemates. While the last week has been more or less dull in terms of the freshers being active, it looks like the tables are going to turn. Now today, Bigg Boss is going to give freshers a task to win 'immunity' and save themselves for this week. And unlike, the past tasks, the contestants are going to go all out, and show their 'reali and wild' sides as they fight for the immunity. Yes, every inmate will give in their cent percent to compete against each other, and snatch away the immunity for their own benefits.

As seniors previously complained that the contestants don't actively participate, this time, they will leave no stones unturned to prove their mettle, passion, and strength. Bigg Boss is known for its aggression, wildness, and madness, in tonight's immunity task, that's all the contestants are going to show. It looks like the housemates have learnt their lesson, and are pumped up to 'play their game.' While Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan will get into a tussle, Jasmin Bhasin will also show her aggressive side as she fights for the immunity.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would really be interesting to see how the contestants open up after a week and put their best foot forward. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch contestants go wild and aggressive for immunity tonight? Let us know in the comment section below?

