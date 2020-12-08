Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan taunts Rubina Dilaik for 'lack of dedication' as they CLASH in captaincy task
Eijaz Khan feels Rubina Dilaik has lost interest in Bigg Boss 14 as they get into a heated discussion during the captaincy task. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
Eijaz Khan feels Rubina Dilaik has lost interest in Bigg Boss 14 as they get into a heated discussion during the captaincy task. The actor also taunts Rubina for her lack of enthusiasm and understanding towards the game and format of BB 14.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
.@KhanEijaz ke uthaye apni dedication pe sawaal ka diya @RubiDilaik ne karara jawaab! Kiski taraf hain aap?
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 pic.twitter.com/pOBdWcL3z9
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2020
Credits :Colors TV Twitter
