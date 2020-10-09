Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz, Sara 'torture' Nikki Tamboli as she fights for immunity; Sidharth, Gauahar back her

Nikki Tamboli will fight for immunity today, as other contestants including Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, and Pavitra Punia will gang up against her to snatch the immunity pin. Here's what will happen.

Five things are very crucial to survive in the Bigg Boss house - Performing tasks, maintaining bonds, standing up for oneself, earning immunity, and entertaining the viewers. If a contestant fails at doing anyone the above, the risks of him or her getting voted out are high. Wondering why we're talking about this suddenly? Well, because the 'game' in Bigg Boss 14 has just begun.

In the upcoming episode of BB 14, the freshers will show their real-sides as they fight for the immunity last time this week. It was only yesterday, that Bigg Boss had announced that they're giving the contestants the last opportunity to be immune, and the latest promo has given a glimpse of the contenders 'competitiveness' for the immunity power. Yesterday, Sidharth Shukla gave the immunity to Nikki Tamboli after she impressed him during the Island task. However, looks like things are going to change for Nikki tonight.

According to the new promo, it looks like Nikki will have to fight it out today to keep her immunity power safe and prove that she is worthy of it. In the promo, we can see Nikki sitting on a chair as Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, and Nishant Singh Malkhani attack her with different items to get her off the seat. They are showing their wild sides as they 'torture' her to leave the seat asap. From destroying her expensive makeup to throwing water and flour on her, the freshers are leaving no stones unturned to snatch away Nikki's immunity.

While the freshers seem to have ganged up against Nikki, seniors Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are seen backing her. They are motivating her to be strong and not give up in any condition.

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see if the freshers' torturous acts shake up Nikki's will to be immune? Or will she emerge as a stronger contestant? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

