Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Ekta Kapoor confronts Nikki, Rubina about their 'game' in house; Tamboli calls Aly 'fake'

Bigg Boss 14's special guest and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor will put Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli in a tough spot tonight during Weekend Ka Vaar. She will question them about their game in the controversial show and how they're focusing on their win. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar tonight is yet again going to see Ekta Kapoor's magic. Yes, she will continue her BB 14 experience as a 'special guest' tonight also, to decide which contestant deserves the 'immunity stone.' Just like last night, Ekta will test the housemates by putting them in tough spots. Today at Ekta's radar will be Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

The makers have shared a new promo of BB 14, wherein Nikki and Rubina are answering some difficult questions posed by Ekta. Firstly, Ekta alleges that Nikki leaves her 'mudda's (topics) half-way. Nikki clarifies that she has been 'friends' (aka give them ka tag) with some people in the house. When asked if they are her real friends, Nikki promptly replies, 'No bilkul bhi nahi.' Further, she reveals that Aly Goni is 'fake' and is trying to manipulate her to back him in the game for his benefit. When asked how she will play her game, Nikki says like others she will also 'ditch' her so-called friends.

Next, Rubina takes Ekta's tough questions. Ekta alleges that Rubina tries to match her opinions and point of view with husband Abhinav's views. Rubina gets emotional as she explains that she is often caught in tricky situations between her game and Abhinav. She feels that if she goes against Abhinav, she might end up disrespecting him, which she does not want. Ekta gives Rubina a piece of her mind and asks her to play her own game leaving everything aside.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Iss khel ko khelne ke hain gharwalon ke apne-apne tareeke. Par, jab @ektarkapoor dengi unhein kuch zaroori tips, toh kaise badlega #BiggBoss14 ke ghar ka rang?

Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/Tp3heoNMcf — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, one from Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Well, it would be interesting to see how gets the special power by Ekta. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

