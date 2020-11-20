Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Ekta Kapoor set to amplify the 'dose of entertainment' with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

It is confirmed! TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to spread her magic on Bigg Boss for the very first time. Ekta will heighten the dose of entertainment with host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Here's the BB 14 promo.

Ekta Kapoor is all set to spread her magic on Bigg Boss. We, at Pinkvilla, were the first ones to break out the news that TV Czarina will step in the Bigg Boss 14 house. It happens to be Ekta's first visit to Bigg Boss ever. Ever since the news spread, BB 14 fans and Ekta's followers are eagerly waiting the catch a glimpse of her on the controversial reality show.

The viewers are curious to know how Ekta will add her 'tadka' on Bigg Boss season 14. Now, to increase the curiosity of fans, the makers have revealed a new promo of the show featuring Ekta. In the promo, Ekta is heard saying that BB 14 house is full of entertainment, and now she is all set to take it top-notch in the upcoming episode. Yes, Ekta is prepped up to 'increase the dose of entertainment' with host during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Ekta will grace the show this WKV on November 21 (2020), i.e. tomorrow, this Saturday. She is extremely excited to experience the thrill of BB, and shared the promo on her Instagram handle with the caption, 'See you tomorrow on BB 14.'

Well, if you're wondering if Ekta is coming alone on BB 14 or with someone, then let us tell you, she will be accompanied by Divyenndu. The two will be present on BB 14 to promote their recently launched web show 'Bicchoo Ka Khel’ and spend some fun-loving moments with the contestants.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

The web series also stars Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand in the lead roles. It would be interesting to see Ekta have a blast with Salman and BB 14 contestants for the first time. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

