Bigg Boss 14 Promo: An emotional Salman Khan apologises in the latest episode

Seeing Salman Khan crying, fans took to Twitter to express their feeling for the actor. Salman Khan became emotional while hosting the show

The family week special episode of Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed many unexpected twists. Viewers saw many reactions from the contestants’ family members. But in the recent promo released by the channel, the audience will get to see breaking down while hosting the show. This is something unexpected to see for the fans. The video is going viral on the internet and has grabbed much attention. Fans are also upset about seeing their favourite actor in tears. Many took to Twitter to express their reaction to the actor.

The video shows Salman announcing the name for eviction, however, the final name is not declared. Abhinav Shukla, Rubina, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are under danger zone and one has to leave. This makes Salman Khan emotional and he also said ‘Sorry’. Other contestants are locked inside the house. Tears also rolled down their eyes when they saw Salman Khan crying. The channel captioned it as ‘Ghar mein hai dukh ka mahaul, kyunki koi jodi hone jaa rahi hai ek dusre se alag.”

Apart from this, Salman will also grill contestants for not doing their assigned work in the home properly.

Earlier, a video was released showing Salman making Rakhi’s bed after Nikki said no to the work. This made Salman irritated and he said to her that ‘No work is small’. Rakhi is currently the caption in the house and enjoys certain privileges inside the house. Salman Khan badly scolded Nikki for her unruly behaviour. The other housemates tried to stop Salman but he said and continued to do the work.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

