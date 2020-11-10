Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Farah Khan EXPOSES Jaan Sanu being fake friends with Nikki; Reveals he plots against her

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Farah Khan and the BB Adalat panel will question Jaan Kumar Sanu about his friendships in the house. Farah will also reveal that he is forming fake bonds to survive and highlight his equation with Nikki Tamboli also. Here's what will happen.

The question and answer session in the Bigg Boss 14 house will continue tonight. Farah Khan along with Charrul Malik and Amith Tyagi will 'grill' the housemates with 'BB Adalat.' While we saw Jasmin, Rubina Aly, Eijaz, and Pavitra being questioned yesterday, the remaining contestants will be under the panel's radar tonight in Bigg Boss season 14. Just like last night, no will be spared by the panelists 'hard-hitting' questions.

However, it seems like Jaan Kumar Sanu will have the hardest time as Farah Khan will expose his 'fakeness' in the house. She will call him out for forming fake bonds for his survival. Not only this, but she will also reveal that keeps plotting against his so-called BFF Nikki Tamboli, leaving her utterly shocked. In the promo, we see Charrul pointing fingers at Jaan's 'changing personality and equations' with the housemates. Jaan shares that 'no one' is a friend in this house and people come close only for their convenience.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik declares she is NOT sorry for her reaction during fight with Eijaz Khan

Jaan's explanation does not go down well with Farah, and she disagrees with his point. She calls him out saying that he even plans against Nikki. Later, Farah also calls him 'fake' for crying after voting someone out. It seems like she is highlighting Nishant Singh Malkhani's eviction, and how Jaan she tears post he walked out of the house. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla second Farah's opinions.

In his defense, Jaan clarifies that people make several promises in the house, but not stand by them. Farah tells that he is also walking on the same path as others. Later, when Farah asks Nikki if she can trust Jaan, the South Indian actress promptly replies, 'No, not at all.' Nikki also adds that she will not have faith in him even outside the BB 14 house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Lastly, Farah tells Jaan that he seems to be very confused and is not playing the game either from his heart or his brain. Well, it would be interesting to see how Nikki and Jaan's equations change after his 'big expose' by Farah. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul REVEALS he doesn't expect 'friendship' from anyone; Jasmin Bhasin hits out at him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×