Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan accuse Sidharth Shukla's team of cheating; express protest

In the latest promo shared of Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth Shukla will be seen getting into a war of words with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Read.
Sidharth Shukla's team accused of cheating in BB 14Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan accuse Sidharth Shukla's team of cheating; express protest
Bigg Boss 14 will be witnessing a major task before the first set of toofani seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan) make an exit from the show post two weeks. In the last two weeks, we have seen a couple of times when the seniors have had difference of opinion but the task assigned in last episode might just be the last straw. Bigg Boss has now divided the existing contestants into three teams each, led by the seniors. 

In a promo shared, it will be seen that the contestants will resort to extreme levels in order to win the task. Sidharth's team will be allegedly seen attacking the other teammates which will irk Hina and Gauahar who will express their protest. Sidharth yet again loses his calm over being criticised which will led to war of words between Sidharth and the girls. However, this time Hina and Gauahar will categorically mention that this is sheer cheating and they won't let it happen. According to reports, Sidharth's team will lose the task. 

Well, we wonder how will Sidharth react to that! What do you think of this entire episode? Let us know in the comments below. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14, October 19, Day 16 written update: Shehzad becomes 'not confirmed' contender; Seniors form teams

It is being speculated that Shehzad Deol will be the next contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, Sara Gurpal became the first one to be ousted from the house. Who are you rooting for this season? 

Credits :Colors TV

