Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan accuse Sidharth Shukla's team of cheating; express protest
Bigg Boss 14 will be witnessing a major task before the first set of toofani seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan) make an exit from the show post two weeks. In the last two weeks, we have seen a couple of times when the seniors have had difference of opinion but the task assigned in last episode might just be the last straw. Bigg Boss has now divided the existing contestants into three teams each, led by the seniors.
Full Promo2 #BB14
Seniors Sid Hina aur Gauahar ka #Task me josh aur bhide
https://t.co/NEFkApkF9o
— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 20, 2020
Well, we wonder how will Sidharth react to that! What do you think of this entire episode? Let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14, October 19, Day 16 written update: Shehzad becomes 'not confirmed' contender; Seniors form teams
It is being speculated that Shehzad Deol will be the next contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, Sara Gurpal became the first one to be ousted from the house. Who are you rooting for this season?