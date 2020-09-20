Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan shares how 'ziddi dil' turned tables for her as she gears up for upcoming season

After Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss alum Hina Khan is all excited to see situations change in Bigg Boss 14. A new promo featuring the actress promises that the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show is going to be enthralling.

Bigg Boss 14 is on its way, and within a few days, the show is going to hit the screens, offering a higher dose of entertainment. While BB 14 will launch on October 3, ardent viewers are all excited to catch the new drama. Yesterday, the makers teased the fans, as they dropped in enthralling promos of the show, featuring 'three best contestants from the previous seasons.' Well, we're talking about Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and .

While Sidharth and Gauahar have lifted the BB trophies, Hina Khan, unfortunately, couldn't become the winner but is touted to be the 'real winner' by the people. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Hina is seen recalling her journey in the controversial reality show. From maintaining friendships to giving it back to backstabbers, Hina is regarded as 'Sher Khan Hina.' The actress shared how her ziddi dil has turned the tables upside down, but now it is time to make a huge comeback. She reveals that she is extremely excited for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Hina is heard saying, 'Iss ziddi dil ne lockdown 2020 ko bhi kara diya paar, magar ab scene paltega.' With Hina's confidence and hints about the 'uniqueness' in the upcoming season, fans are certainly excited for Bigg Boss 14 to finally make its way to their TV screens.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14s promo featuring Hina Khan here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be shooting for the premiere episode on October 1 Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM during the weekdays and 9 PM during the weekends. Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss season 14 and see how these former contestants add twists to the tale? Let us know in the comment section below.

