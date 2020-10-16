Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan get into an 'argument' over Nikki, Jasmin's task

Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan are going to get into a heated altercation as Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin fight for their personal belongings in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 14 is churning out just the right amount of 'masala' viewers need for entertainment. After the immunity task, Bigg Boss gave the freshers another task to earn their 'belongings' from the BB mall, and the house turned into a war zone yet again. In the task, two freshers are pitted against each other, wherein they have to collect balls in the basket. The contender who has the maximum amount of balls, will win and get their personal items.

Yesterday we saw three pairs - Pavitra vs Rubina, Eijaz vs Rahul, and Nishant vs Shehzad going against each other. The Toofain seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have been given the responsibility to moderate the tasks, i.e. they are the sanchalaks. Now, today, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli will fight against each other in the task. While the two beauties will get into loggerheads, their task will also lead to a 'heated argument' between Hina, Gauahar, and Sidharth. Yes, the seniors will get into an altercation because of different POV's.

It will so happen that Sidharth will back Nikki during the task, while Hina and Gauahar will guide Jasmin. Eventually due to their powerful tussle, both Nikki and Jasmin's baskets are ripped apart, leaving the seniors in a dilemma.

As per the task, the winner must be declared considering the amount of balls in the basket. Now, because Nikki and Jasmin's baskets are torn apart, seniors are left in a fix. Hina tries to tell Gauahar that Jasmin' basket had balls in it, until the last moment. Sidharth jumps in and opposes Hina's views. This leads to a heated argument between the seniors, and they start yelling at each other. Sidharth accuses Hina and Gauahar of siding their favourite contestant, while the two squash his allegations of being biased.

This is not the first time that the seniors have clashed owing to different opinions. But this time, it seems it's going to be tough to come to a consensus. What are your thoughts on the same? Will Sidharth bow down owing to the promise he made to support Hina and Gauahar's decision during Sara Gurpal's eviction? Let us know in the comment section below.

