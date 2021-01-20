Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Hungry contestants fight for food; Devoleena threatens Nikki Tamboli for breaking rules

Contestants, who have been punished, are facing problem in completing task with empty stomachs. They are fighting with each other.

Bigg Boss has punished all the contestants for breaking rules during the task and taken all their ration. Now, everyone has to earn their food by completing the task but it looks like housemates are finding it difficult to focus with an empty stomach. They have been given survival kit that contains fruits but it is not sufficient for contestants. The new promo released by the channel shows housemates fighting for the food and blaming each other. They are stealing each other's food to gain more marks during the task.

The promo shows contestants have entered the house and there is food kept. They all started eating it without acknowledging the fact that the task is still going on. Aly Goni and Rubina try to stop them saying that task will be canceled and we will be punished more but no one listens. Sonali is seen fighting as her survival kit is stolen and she is questioning everyone. Rakhi is yelling at Bigg Boss saying ‘yeh logon ne cake le liya’, while Rahul Vaidya is saying ‘bhook ke wajah se dimag chalna band ho gaya hai’.

The video is captioned as, ‘Bhook se tadap rahe contestants ke haath jab lagenge tasty desserts, tab hoga kaisa bawaal?’

In another promo, Devoleena and Nikki get into nasty fight. Devoleena ask Nikki to come out of the house otherwise she will enter. Devoleena said, “Iski Tamboli amboli yahi pe nikal dungi mai." The video then shows Nikki dancing with her back to Devoleena and sings, "Mere peechu peechu aa”. Angry Devoleena then asks her to do this in front of her boyfriends and host . Later Devoleena is seen crying and Aly Goni consoles her.

