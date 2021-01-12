Bigg Boss 14 Promo: An irate Aly Goni blasts at Rakhi Sawant for cursing his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see a heated argument between Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, who is having a tough time as the new captain of the house. Check out the promo video below.

Get ready to witness a high voltage drama in today’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant has become the new captain of the house and it looks like she is having a tough time as some of the housemates have refused to do their duties. Amid this, in tonight’s episode, we will see Aly Goni getting angry and blaming Rakhi Sawant for getting Jasmin Bhasin out of the house. Not just this, Aly also says to her, “Aapne mera dil todda hai na, uska sabak aapko miley.”

In the latest promo video shared by Colors TV, we see Aly Goni accusing Rakhi of cursing his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship which he alleged has led to the latter's exit from the show. In the video, while defending herself, Rakhi can be heard saying “Meri wajah se wo nahi gayi hai. Yaha apne toh kabhi kabul bi nhi kiya. Toh pyaar bahar rakho na (She has not gone out of the house because of me. You never accepted your relation with her. Keep the love outside the house). Aly is further seen saying, “Har kuch camera ke liye nahi hota hai Rakhi Sawant. Aapko ye din yaad aaye, aansu nikle aapki aankh se.” (Everything is not meant just for the camera Rakhi Sawant. There are feeling also. Before cursing you should have thought about it. You will remember these days. I curse you ..you will cry and this comes for you from my heart.”)

Further, Rakhi is seen shocked at what Aly has said, and she says, “Aapne baddua di” (You have cursed me). To which, he replied yes I cursed you.

Check out the promo video below:

Another promo video shows Arshi breaking all the house rules and is also seen stealing clothes from the BB mall. Going by the promo, it is quite evident that the coming days are going to be very hard for Rakhi Sawant and will surely test her patience level.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: January 11 Written Update: Rahul, Nikki, Rubina & Sonali get nominated

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×