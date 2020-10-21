  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: It's game over for either Hina, Sidharth or Gauahar's team; Nikki, Jasmin are inconsolable

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss will announce the eviction of an entire team. Yes, either Hina or Gauahar or Sidharth's whole team will get eliminated in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Freshers Jaan, Nikki, and Jasmin will have an emotional breakdown. Take a look.
October 21, 2020
In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss will announce the eviction of an entire team. Yes, either Hina or Gauahar or Sidharth's whole team will get eliminated in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Freshers Jaan, Nikki, and Jasmin will have an emotional breakdown.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14's promo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bigg boss lovers keep following guys @313.1sonu

A post shared by @ 313.1sonu on

Credits :Instagram

