Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan is 'heartbroken' with Eijaz's game; Kavita, Jasmin and Aly fight for captaincy

Tonight, the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni will get a chance to win captaincy once again. However, Jaan Kumar Sanu will be left emotional amidst the task. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants received a shock yesterday, as Bigg Boss canceled the captaincy task. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik who were battling against each other in the 'King and Queen' captaincy task could not come to any consensus in any round. With inmates turning aggressive, Bigg Boss ultimately announced the cancellation of the task. While viewers were curious to know if the house will run without a captain now, the makers have introduced yet another twist.

In the latest promo, it has been revealed that the 'previous captains' of BB 14 will get the 'golden opportunity' to win captaincy again. Confused? Well, this means Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni, and Eijaz Khan will fit for captaincy tonight. According to the task, the contenders will have to stay inside a box kept in the garden area. The one who stays for the longest time among them will become the 'new captain' of Bigg Boss 14. All this while, other housemates can support their favorite contender and irritate the other they don't wish to see as the captain. Since Eijaz has some medical issue, he will ask Pavitra to play on his behalf as a representative. Rahul will be the sanchalak (moderator) of the house.

In a shocking move, Jaan Kumar Sanu will 'go completely against' Kavita Kaushik. He will put his best foot forward to get her out of the box, by throwing trash inside her box. While he openly declares that he is against Kavita to be the captain, Rubina will ask him to slow down and not play a dirty game. Later, when Rahul questions Jaan about Eijaz's being on his side, Jaan breaks down into tears.

He will reveal that he is heartbroken by Eijaz's gameplay and his fake friendship with him. He will get very emotional and share that he took Eijaz as his elder brother, but the latter was just using him. While Eijaz taunts Jaan for his reactions, saying 'I don't need to give you an explanation.' Jaan has an outburst and he hits back saying, 'I don't want explanation anymore.' He then hints at breaking all ties with Eijaz.

Amidst all this Rahul and Rubina will also get into an argument as the latter will reprimand him for violating the rules. It would be interesting to see who becomes the captain of the BB 14 house this week after so much drama. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

