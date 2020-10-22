Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan, Nishant plan AGAINST Nikki, Rahul for captaincy; Is it the end of their friendship?

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, bonds are going to put at risk to be the first captain of the task. Jaan Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani will plot against their friends Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss and trust cannot go hand-in-hand. Are you wondering why do we say that? In the past, we've seen many equations form in the house. While some last, some break down immediately. However, strong the bond might be, there comes a time when one will betray the other for his or her survival or benefits. Whether it happens at the beginning or during the crucial stage, proves how 'strong' the bond actually was.

With the seniors' leaving, the 'game' has just begun in Bigg Boss 14. And it seems like it's time to 'test bonds' as Bigg Boss has announced the first captaincy task for BB 14. Since it is already known that groups are formed in the BB 14 house, the contestants are playing in teams. However, it seems like 'betrayal and backstabbing' is going to be the shocking highlight during the captaincy task. Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani are going to 'go against' their friends and teammates Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya.

It will so happen that Jaan will advise Nishant to play smart and wise, as he indirectly points out at double-crossing Nikki and Rahul for their good. Jaan suggests Nishant to play with Nikki and Rahul during the task, but turn the tables during the final round, as they will be the deciding factor for captaincy.

It looks like Jaan is turning out to be the 'mastermind' as he asks Nishant to leave Nikki aside and think about their survival and good in the BB 14 house. He is also heard saying, 'Nikki apne se do kadam aage hai.' Well, it seems like Jaan certainly is 'playing the game' now, and this sudden turn-around is going to bring some unforeseen changes in the BB 14 house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Will Nikki, Jaan, Nishant, and Rahul's 'group and friendship' break within the first few weeks of the season? Is it going to be 'survival' over friendship for Jaan and Nishant? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

