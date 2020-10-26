Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan recreates Dolly Bindra's 'Baap pe mat jaa' as he BLASTS Rahul for his nepotism remark

Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu are going to get into an 'ugly spat' today as the former is going to call the budding singer a 'nepotism product' during the nomination task. Here's what will happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house today.

For the past few months, nepotism, favoritism, and insider-outsider debate has been the hot topic of discussion all around. Much to everyone's surprise, this 'unending nepotism discussion' has gone inside the Bigg Boss 14 house also. Yes, you read that right! Tonight (Monday) the atmosphere in BB 14 is again going to get tensed, as it is time for nominations.

While nominations usually lead to heated arguments, today viewers are going to see something that has never happened in Bigg Boss. Rahul Vaidya will call out Jaan Kumar Sanu for being a 'nepotism product' and leave everyone utterly shocked. It will so happen Rahul will nominate Jaan reasoning that he 'hates' nepotism. He further claims that Jaan is surviving in the show because of his father, Kumar Sanu. Rahul's unexpected nepo-kid remark against Jaan will not only leave him infuriated but also others shocked.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan takes a jibe at Pavitra Punia for abusing her; Waits for Salman Khan to pull her up

Jaan's good friend Nishant Singh Malkhani will last out at Rahul saying that his nepotism comment was totally baseless. The reaction on other contestants faces' also make it evident that they were shocked by Rahul's comment, and he rubbed Jaan wrong by highlighting the nepotism topic. Jaan takes it calmly first and says that he is fortunate to have a famous personality like Kumar Sanu as his father. But, Rahul hits back saying, 'I don't need a popular father like you, to make a place for myself.

Later, their spat worsens and takes an ugly turn. Jaan will fume in anger and will recreate Dolly Bindra's famous dialogue 'Baap Pe Mat Jaa' as he warns Rahul to not get personal. In a fit of anger, Jaan will push Rahul and say 'Teri aukaat nahi hai.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, the situation in the BB 14 house is certainly going to get messier during the nomination task today. Do you think Rahul was right with his reasoning? What are your thoughts on Jaan and Rahul's fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz rejects offer to enter as a senior; Might appear during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×