Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan Sanu calls Nikki Tamboli 'double dholki'; Rahul taunts Eijaz Khan for being 'kamzor'

Bigg Boss 14 housemates will vent out their true feelings for their co-contestants in a musical way with a qawwali during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan tonight. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.

We've often seen Bigg Boss 14 contestants making fun of and taunting each other during heated arguments. But, have you seen housemates venting out their anger against co-contestants in a musical way? Well, if you haven't, today is the day! Tonight of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with , housemates will poke fun at another through music. Confused, are you?

Well, Salman will introduce a fun-loving game of 'qawaali,' where housemates will vent out their 'true feelings' for others with the help of music. Yes, you read that right! According to the new promo, the two singers of BB 14 house, Rahul Vaidya, and Jaan Kumar Sanu, will take the podium to sing self-created qawwali's and taunt the other housemates. Jaan will take the opportunity to give a befitting reply to the so-called 'good friend' Nikki Tamboli for her cuss words against him. He will call her 'double dhokli.' On the other hand, Rahul will target Eijaz Khan and expose his dual personality of being tough on the outside and being weak inside. Rahul and others will call Eijaz 'kamzor' during the qawwali, which seemingly upsets him.

While everyone pokes fun at Eijaz, Pavitra Punia also joins them. Upon seeing Pavitra so involved and happy on Eijaz's mockery, Salman Khan pulls her leg and asks 'Why are you getting so happy?' hinting towards their growing closeness. Salman enjoys the drama and is seen laughing his heart out throughout.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if Eijaz and Nikki take Rahul and Jaan's taunts positively in the competitive spirit, or will they get offended and create a ruckus later. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about this sort of qawwali diss tonight on BB 14 WKV? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

