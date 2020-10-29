Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan Sanu questions Nishant's friendship; Latter calls him 'bewakoof' during a verbal spat

Good friends Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani will get into a heated verbal argument today as the former questions his loyal bond with her. The Guddan actor will hit back calling him 'bewakoof' aka stupid. Here's what will happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight.

Bigg Boss is such a game show, where situations change within a split of a second. And with that, friendships, bonds, and likings also go for a 'toss.' This is exactly what is going to happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. At the very beginning of the show, the makers had promised 'ab scene paltega' and they're ensuring that it happens at this crucial stage.

Are you wondering what 'big new twist' is all set to take place in Bigg Boss season 14? Well, it is time for 'tabadla' aka swapping (shifting). It means, the red zone members will prove why they should be in the green zone and the latter should take their place in the 'rejected zone.' This unexpected turn of tables is going to leave everyone surprised. The green zone contestants and red zone members will come face-to-face as they will try to prove they're better than the other.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 28 Episode Latest News and Update: Pavitra, Rahul 'attack' Abhinav in task

Amidst this, one friendship will be put to risk. We're talking about Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani. As the two 'good friends' confront each other to secure their position, their bond will be under the spotlight. Jaan will question Nishant's friendship and reveal that he is 'hurt' as Nishant does not want to carry their bond forward. Nishant in his defence clarifies that till the very end, all he wanted was to get Jaan out of the red zone, but his friend is 'bewakoof' aka stupid.

However, Jaan seems upset for Nishant not respecting his friendship, and points fingers at Nishant for being selfish. Jaan recalls the time when he had sacrificed his own captaincy during the first captaincy task of the house for Nishant. An angry Jaan utters, 'Tune dikha diya tu kaise dost hai.' (You proved what kind of a friend you are).

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it seems like many friendships are going to be put at risk tonight during the 'tabadla' game. It would be interesting to see if Jaan and Nishant's bond turns sour from here, or they sort their differences. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul, Pavitra get violent as they attack Abhinav; Rubina gets mad after husband's injury

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×