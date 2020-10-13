Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan Sanu turns 'personal masseur' for new senior Nikki Tamboli leaving her impressed

Jaan Sanu and Nikki Tamboli are going to show a glimpse of their bond, as the latter will turn into a personal masseur for her. Jaan will try to impress the new senior Nikki with his massage skills in Bigg Boss 14. Take a look at the promo here.

After a heavy day yesterday, the atmosphere is going to lighten up a little in Bigg Boss 14. We've seen many contestants giving massages to their friends and co-housemates, and something similar is going to happen in the BB 14 house today. A contestant is going to turn a 'personal masseur' for his co-inmate having special powers. We're talking about Jaan Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.

Jaan will turn into a personal masseur for Nikki, who is not only his good friend but also the only confirmed fresher in BB 14. The makers have released a new promo of the show, wherein Jaan can be seen giving Nikki a relaxing head, shoulder, back, and neck massage. While Jaan is seen putting all efforts to impress Nikki, she seems to enjoy a lot and is impressed by his skills. As Nikki asks Jaan to properly massage her back, he feels a little uncomfortable but does everything to impress her.

The two are also seen having a fun-loving banter, as senior Gauahar Khan walks in. She is stunned to see Jaan giving a massage to Nikki. Well, it is known that Jaan and Nikki share a great bond But, are Jaan's efforts for friend Nikki or senior Nikki? Only the coming time will reveal. However, Nikki is certainly making the most of this special power as the only fresher turned senior in BB 14.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Sara Gurpal was evicted by the seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan yesterday. The contestants will fight against each other in tonight's episode of BB 14 for immunity. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

