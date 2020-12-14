Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin, Aly, Rubina, Abhinav TARGET Eijaz during nominations; Shukla calls Khan a 'joke'

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will vent out their anger against Eijaz Khan in tonight's nomination task in Bigg Boss 14. They will turn against him and target him for his 'changed' behaviour. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

After a dhamakedaar Weekend Ka Vaar with yesterday, Bigg Boss 14 housemates are going to prep up for nominations. Yes, it is the day for the nominations task tonight. While they were relieved that no evictions took place last time, tonight they will again fight for survival. And looks like, the nominations are going to be greatly affected by the revelations made during WKV.

The makers have given a sneak peek into tonight's episode, and there's some bad news for Eijaz Khan fans. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla are annoyed with Eijaz's sudden 'flip' on them after the challenger's entry. The four friends were even discussing Eijaz's changed game plan and attitude suddenly after the first finale. Aly also vowed to expose Eijaz's ugly personality and dirty game in front of everyone. So today, when everyone will get a chance to nominate their rivals, the four friends will make full use of it, and play as a group against Eijaz.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta's fight gets UGLY as they drag parents; Latter PUSHES her in pool

Jasmin, Aly, Rubina, and Abhinav will target Eijaz and nominate him for the week, leaving him irritated. From his personal attacks to his ugly politics in the house, the four will take revenge from Eijaz. Abhinav and Eijaz will also get into a war of words, where the former calls the senior actor a 'joke' in the BB 14 house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Eijaz gives it back to them, and who will he target during nominations. Will Eijaz's new friends Manu, Arshi, and Rahul stand by him? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya lauds Aly for speaking against Eijaz's 'touch issue'; Asks makers to spare them from Arshi

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×