Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin accuses Eijaz Khan of physically intimidating others; Latter defends himself

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan will get into a heated argument in front of host Salman Khan. The actress will accuse Eijaz of physically intimidating others during the task.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here, and it's time for to show the 'mirror of truth' to the contestants. The week has been a roller-coaster ride, but tonight's episode is going to be fiery. While Salman will take each freshers' class, the inmates will also vent out their anger on each other. Among them will be Jasmin Bhasin, who will target Eijaz Khan for his aggressive behaviour during the tasks.

Jasmin will accuse Eijaz of getting violent, and physically intimidating other contestants during the task. Following the Bigg Boss tradition, Salman will make Eijaz stand in the witness box, and will ask contestants to reveal any problems (accusations) that they have against him. Here, Jasmin will point out and allege that during a task, Eijaz came really close to her face, leaving him startled. She is heard saying, 'It shows a side of Eijaz that during the game he will physically intimidate others and cross the line.'

While Eijaz and Salman carefully listen to Jasmin's complaint, Eijaz is stunned by the allegations put against him. He then tries to defend himself and clarify his moves during tasks. Eijaz states that it could be his tactic against the opponent. He would have done this to intimidate the person in front of him so that he or she commits a mistake, has a foul, and is disqualified from the task.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like Jasmin is talking about the farmland immunity task where four men targetted her. Will Jasmin and Eijaz's bond be affected by these misunderstandings? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

