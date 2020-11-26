Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin BREAKS friendship with Rubina Dilaik: I've understood your real nature now

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship will fall apart tonight in Bigg Boss 14 as the duo will get into an ugly spat and decide to call off their bond. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik fans are going to receive a 'big shock' in tonight's episode. The two beauties who have stood strong with each other since the beginning of Bigg Boss 14 will end their friendship now. Yes, you read that right. Jasmin and Rubina will fall apart after a 'massive spat.' Their verbal war will get so nasty that Jasmin will decide to call off her friendship with Rubina.

The makers have released a new promo, which shows how Jasmin and Rubina's friendship will come crashing down. In the promo, it is shown that the two get into a rift due to the 'batwara task' for captaincy. Jasmin tells Rubina to let Nikki Tamboli go from the bedroom area, where she and Abhinav have locked her. But Rubina does not listen to Jasmin's plea and instead hits back at her. 'Tumko humko shaitan banana hi hai, demonise karna hi hai (If you want to make us look bad and demonize us), continue doing that. We are watching everything Jasmin,' an angry Rubina shoots at Jasmin. Rubina's allegations don't go down well with Jasmin, and she yells, 'Enough is enough.'

While Rubina tells that she will end it, Jasmin shouts and declares 'It is over' hinting towards breaking her ties with Rubina. Later, when Rubina tries to talk to Jasmin about their spat, Jasmin is heard saying, Main samaj gayi aapka asli roop kya hai (I've understood what your real nature is). Rubina walks off after Jasmin's statements against her.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo:

Well, with their nasty alteration, it seems like Jasmin and Rubina have broken their friendship. It would be interesting to see if Abhinav Shukla becomes the peacemaker for them or will their gap widen further in the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

