  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin BREAKS friendship with Rubina Dilaik: I've understood your real nature now

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship will fall apart tonight in Bigg Boss 14 as the duo will get into an ugly spat and decide to call off their bond. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: November 26, 2020 04:33 pm
Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's fightBigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin BREAKS friendship with Rubina Dilaik: I've understood your real nature now
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik fans are going to receive a 'big shock' in tonight's episode. The two beauties who have stood strong with each other since the beginning of Bigg Boss 14 will end their friendship now. Yes, you read that right. Jasmin and Rubina will fall apart after a 'massive spat.' Their verbal war will get so nasty that Jasmin will decide to call off her friendship with Rubina. 

The makers have released a new promo, which shows how Jasmin and Rubina's friendship will come crashing down. In the promo, it is shown that the two get into a rift due to the 'batwara task' for captaincy. Jasmin tells Rubina to let Nikki Tamboli go from the bedroom area, where she and Abhinav have locked her. But Rubina does not listen to Jasmin's plea and instead hits back at her. 'Tumko humko shaitan banana hi hai, demonise karna hi hai (If you want to make us look bad and demonize us), continue doing that. We are watching everything Jasmin,' an angry Rubina shoots at Jasmin. Rubina's allegations don't go down well with Jasmin, and she yells, 'Enough is enough.' 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav get into a spat over Jasmin; Shukla says 'You don't have a brain'

While Rubina tells that she will end it, Jasmin shouts and declares 'It is over' hinting towards breaking her ties with Rubina. Later, when Rubina tries to talk to Jasmin about their spat, Jasmin is heard saying, Main samaj gayi aapka asli roop kya hai (I've understood what your real nature is). Rubina walks off after Jasmin's statements against her. 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv)

Well, with their nasty alteration, it seems like Jasmin and Rubina have broken their friendship. It would be interesting to see if Abhinav Shukla becomes the peacemaker for them or will their gap widen further in the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Abhinav SLAM Eijaz after Nikki 'steals' makeup; Shukla fights with Jasmin and Aly

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin attacks Rubina for OPPOSING Kavita during a task; Nikki fights with Pavitra, Eijaz
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin 'betray' Rubina Dilaik in captaincy task as they support Rahul Vaidya
EXCLUSIVE: Shehzad Deol: Groups are formed against Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin inside Bigg Boss 14 house
Bigg Boss 14: Not Rubina Dilaik, but Jasmin Bhasin is the 'highest' voted contestant this week?
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's spat for necessities leaves netizens divided; See Reactions
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Abhinav SLAM Eijaz after Nikki 'steals' makeup; Shukla fights with Jasmin and Aly
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement