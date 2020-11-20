Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin calls Kavita 'gandi' amid fight for captaincy; Latter tags her as 'dhongi'

Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik will battle it out tonight in the captaincy task. Amidst the task, the two will get into an ugly war of words. As Jasmin taunts Kavita for regretting to participate in Bigg Boss 14, Kavita hits back asking her to 'move on from her' and not be her saas. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers were left stunned with last night's episode as it was filled with chaos. As Bigg Boss announced the new 'box captaincy' task, the house turned into a battle zone again. Previous captains of the season until now, i.e. Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Kavita Kaushik got a chance to win captaincy again. They had to sit in a 'big box' as other housemates tortured them. While Aly was the first one to come out, Eijaz pulled her representative Pavitra Punia out of the box himself.

However, the two 'strong players' Kavita and Jasmin are still inside the box, proving their mettle. Kavita and Jasmin's fight for captaincy will continue in tonight's episode today, and amidst this, they will get into an ugly war of words. As sanchalak (moderator) Rahul Vaidya asks the two for how long are they going to stay in the box, Kavita and Jasmin will get into a spat. Jasmin will say that she deserves to be the captain as she does not keep crying for participating in the show. Yes, Jasmin will taunt Kavita for regretting to be a part of BB 14 house. To which Kavita will hit back asking Jasmin to 'move on from her' and not act like a saas (mother-in-law).

Kavita and Jasmin's spat will escalate as they will start calling each other names. While Jasmin will state that Kavita is 'gandi' Kavita will call her 'dhongi' and say that such 'badtameez' people like Jasmin should not become the captain.

Amidst all this, Rahul, Aly, Nikki, and other housemates will watch the drama. It would be interesting to see who becomes the new captain of BB 14 - Jasmin or Kavita. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

