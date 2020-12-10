Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin can't stop blushing as Rahul TEASES her about 'marriage' with Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin requests Bigg Boss to send Aly Goni back in the BB 14 house as she is 'missing him badly.' Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah tease Jasmin about her marriage with Aly, leaving her red in the face. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 14 promo here.

It was only a few days ago that Jasmin Bhasin confessed her love for Aly Goni, and left everyone awestruck. Ever since Aly's exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin has been feeling low and 'missing' him badly. In tonight's episode, Jasmin will talk about Aly with the housemates and reveal how much she is missing him. The makers have given a sneak peek of Jasmin's banter with Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah about Aly, and it has created a storm once again.

In the promo, Jasmin reveals that she is missing Aly very much. She also goes on to request Bigg Boss to send him back to the BB 14 house for her, as she says, 'Mujhe mera Aly lautao, as a contestant bhejo.' To which Rahul pokes fun at her, and says, 'Aly as a Dulha (bridegroom) hi aayega abhi.' Jasmin gets shy on Rahul's remarks, and reiterates, 'Mujhe mera Aly chahiye.' Rahul asks Jasmin to call Aly his 'love and jeevan sathi,' only then will Bigg Bos understand her feelings and may send Aly back.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Manu pokes fun at Rubina for making her 'enemies' Rahul and Kavita WALK OUT of the show

Rahul also goes on to tease Jasmin about her 'marriage' with Aly and asks her to begin planings for JasAly wedding. Jasmin turns red in the face at Rahul's comments and cannot stop blushing. Later, Kashmera also joins them in the conversation and reveals that she knows Aly loves Jasmin a lot. Jasmin is amazed by thinking that she met Aly on a Colors TV show (Khatron Ke Khiladi) three years ago, and now all this is happening here. Kashmera tells Colors is her sasural.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

As Kashmera and Rahul praise Aly and Jasmin's bond, the Naagin 4 actress is seen blushing and smiling like never before. Meanwhile, rumours of Aly re-entering the house soon are doing the rounds. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni takes a dig at Eijaz for being aggressive, fighting with Jasmin and mocks Kashmera

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

