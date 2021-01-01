Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin confesses her love to Aly Goni; Says ‘Mere ghar walo ko mana lena’

The love birds Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, who claimed to be best friends so far, have admitted having feeling for each other and also gave a hint of their marriage.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 is full of surprises and one cannot be sure what will next twist will come. From ugly fights between contestants to romantic moments of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, viewers have witnessed all. And in the upcoming episode, the audience will get to see Jasmin Bhasin asking Aly Goni for marriage. Yes, you read it right! In the new promo released by the channel, the housemates were seen celebrating the new year and a grand party was also organised for them too inside the BB house. And amid the celebration, Jasmin and Aly were seen sharing a romantic dance.

During this celebration, Jasmin and Aly spend some love-filled moments where the Naagin 4 actress confessed her love for him. In fact, while grooving with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, Jasmin even told Aly, “Mere ghar walo ko mana lena”. Following this, Aly Goni also planted a kiss on Jasmin’s forehead and their mushy romance left the audience go aww. Later, Jasmin also asked Aly to propose her and asked her to convince her parents. However, the YHM star looked hesitant as he didn’t want to hurt Jasmin’s parents.

To note, Jasmin and Aly have been painting the town red with their adorable chemistry inside the BB house. In fact, the YHM actor had even entered the house to support his BFF.

Meanwhile, the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 has remained to be high on drama for the past few days especially after the entry of the challengers. Recently, Rakhi had created chaos in the house after she ended up ripping off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti during a task that left the housemates mighty miffed.

