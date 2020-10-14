Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Jasmin Bhasin cries as Nikki Tamboli uses cuss words; Shehzad Deol & Nishant get abusive

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to heat up tonight during the immunity task. Contestants are not only going to get physically violent but will also spread filth from their mouths by using abusive language. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The 'game' has finally begun in Bigg Boss 14. After the first week, the freshers have ultimately understood the dynamics of the show, and are all set to take over now. Groups have been formed, and contestants are now showing their real personalities. Yes, the masks are off, and now the phase to be sweet-nice with others has ended.

Yesterday, for the first time, new contestants revealed their bitter, aggressive, and competitive sides as they fought for the immunity. Today is the second day of immunity and freshers are all set to conquer the game with their power and strategies. The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to heat up tonight, as everyone will go against each other leaving behind their bonds and friendships. We've already seen some glimpses of inmates turning violent. They will not only use physical force but also spread filth from their mouths.

Yes, some housemates are going to be abusive as they use foul language against each other. While Nikki Tamboli will use cuss words for Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Shehzad Deol will spit out numerous bad words as they lock horns. Jasmin will shed tears and get irritated as Nikki abuses her. She will also complain to Bigg Boss regarding the filthy language used by the snachalak (moderator) of the task - Nikki. While others try to calm Jasmin down, she will lose her cool completing and cry.

On the other hand, Shehzad and Nishant will use their force and power as they abuse each other unabashedly while destroying the farms during the task. Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya will intervene to control Shehzad and Nishant's anger as and Sidharth Shukla become spectators to the drama.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

From fun to fierce!

Iss immunity task mein dikhaayi dengi gharwalon ki kayi sides! Watch all that happens tonight inside the #BB14 house, at 10:30 on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Vta5JqC4sX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 14, 2020

Well, the farmland task is going to go from fun to fierce, bringing an extra dose of entertainment for the viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

