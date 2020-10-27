Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin gets 'mad' at Rahul Vaidya; Throws stuff at him

After the shocking nominations, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will fight for becoming the captain of the house. Jasmin Bhasin will lose her calm and get infuriated with Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house are going to turn 'wild' today. Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task. Each one of them will pull up their socks to be the next captain of BB 14. and enjoy the special powers. While fights are expected as becoming a 'captain' is what everyone desires in the show, it is going to get ugly with Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya.

Jasmin will get 'super mad' at Rahul during the captaincy task. From yelling to throwing things to crying and banging, Jasmin will show her never before seen 'angry' side. In the promo, Jasmin is seen fuming, and jumping on the bed. She seems uber upset over someone's behavior, probably Rahul, as next, she goes on to blast at him. Going by the clip, it looks like Jasmin is infuriated with Rahul pulling her aggressively during the task and showing his physical strength. She is heard screaming, 'Aise aadmi pe thu.'

Later she is seen crying in anger, as she says, 'Mein nahi darti kisi aadmi se, koi aisa paida nahi hua.' ( I don't fear any man.) While Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Kavita Kaushik try to calm Jasmin down, she again gets triggered by Rahul's comment. Jasmin rushes towards to red zone and throws some stuff at Rahul. While she misses the shot, she is heard shouting, 'How dare you?'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, Jasmin and Rahul's not-so-good equation has been evident since the very beginning of Bigg Boss season 14. However, this violent and extremely aggressive fight between the two is certainly going to change the dynamics of the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

