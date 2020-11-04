Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin is happy & emotional as Aly Goni enters the house: It'll be mind blowing now

Jasmin Bhasin is going to get super elated today as her BFF Aly Goni will step inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The duo will also get emotional after meeting each other. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Situations and bonds in the Bigg Boss 14 house are changing faster than the speed of light. From romance to action, from being friends to turning foes, nothing in the BB 14 house is constant. And maybe these ever-changing dynamics add the thrill to the show, making it interesting. Well, today (November 4, 2020), it's again time to say 'ab scene paltega' in Bigg Boss season 14.

No, there's not going to be any sudden eviction, but rather a 'surprise' entry, which will leave the bubbly Jasmin Bhasin stunned. Yes, you guessed it right, Jasmin's BFF Aly Goni is will enter the BB 14 house today. The actress will dance in merriment, and we literally mean that. BB 14 makers have revealed a special promo of the two best friends' meeting after such a long time. This reunion will leave everyone emotional, and set major 'BFF Goals.'

As soon as Jasmin sees Aly standing on the other side of the glass door, the happiness on her face is unexplainable. She showers him with flying kisses, and Aly is also extremely happy to see her 'sherni' Jasmin. The two share a happy moment, smile, and dance, after which Jasmin gets emotional. The actress sheds tears, and Aly asks her 'Why did you cry like that?' To which an emotional Jasmin reply, 'This world is not for me,' and Aly is seen comforting her with the sweet reply 'We're each other's world outside the show.'

Later, Jasmin expressing her happiness to have Aly by her side now, Jasmin is heard saying, 'Ab toh sah mindblowing hoga.' (Now, everything will be mindblowing in the house).

Take a look at Aly's entry promo in Bigg Boss 14 here:

Well, with these two BFF's finally reuniting, and Aly entering the house, the game is certainly going to change. Are you excited to witness Aly and Jasmin's fun-loving camaraderie inside the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

