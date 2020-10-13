Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin LASHES OUT at Eijaz Khan as four men target her during immunity task

The Bigg Boss 14 contestants are all set to fight for immunity in tonight's episode. And during the task, Jasmin Bhasin will lose her cool as four boys from the opposite team will attack her. Take a look at the new BB 14 promo here.

It looks like the 'real game' in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to begin from today. After the sudden eliminations last night, BB 14 freshers have pulled up their socks, and are all set to fight for the immunity today. Yes, it's the day for the immunity task, and the BB 14 house is going to turn into a battleground as freshers will leave no stones unturned to save themselves this week.

The makers have given a sneak peek from the immunity task, and Jasmin Bhasin is finally going to lose her cool. According to the task, the freshers will be divided into two teams. While one team will have Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vaidya, the other consists of Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Shehzad Deol. The contestants will fight for the immunity in these teams.

According to the promo, a huge argument will break out as Jasmin Bhasin will lose on her calm. It will so happen that men from the opposite team attack her during the task, leaving her infuriated. In the clip, we can see some boys snatching away a bag from Jasmin, as they get violent. While Jasmin tries her best to not let the bag go, Eijaz puts full force on her. She is heard mouth, 'Tu Khan to main bhi Bhasin.' Later, as they manage to snatch away the bag from her hand, she calls out the snachalak (Moderator) for being biased. Venting out her anger on Eijaz for misbehaving and getting too aggressive during the task, Jasmin yells, 'Aap aadmi k naam pe dhabba ho.'

Take a look at the new BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the atmosphere in the house is going to heat up a little, as the contestants have finally come into the competitive spirit. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see who wins the immunity tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

