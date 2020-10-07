Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki, Pavitra, Rubina Dilaik try to 'woo' Sidharth Shukla for immunity

Female contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, and Rubina Dilaik to 'lure' senior Sidharth Shukla to earn immunity and get saved from nominations. Here's what will happen.

After fights, drama, and action during the 'Jewel thief,' the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to get light-hearted and romantic tonight. How do you ask? Well, Bigg Boss is going to announce another task today, but especially for the girls of the house, to earn immunity. Yes, after the nomination task, the female contestants will get a chance to get immune, with a fun-loving immunity task.

According to the task, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, and Rubina Dilaik, will have to 'woo' senior Sidharth Shukla and impress him. They will have to fulfill all his wishes, prove their mettle, and make a special place in his heart so that he uses his power to give them immunity. As per the precap, the girls will turn on their sensual mode, and give Sidharth a lap dance in the garden area as he sits on the scooter and enjoys every bit of the 'pampering and attention' that he is receiving.

The girls will certainly set the temperatures soaring with their hot, sensuous, and sexy avatars, as they try to fight for immunity and attract Sidharth towards them. Not only a lap dance, but it looks like the girls will have to obey all his demands and treat him like a 'king.'

In the promo, we can also see, the girls carrying a tray with beverages in hands as they approach Sidharth. If you thought things will go smooth and happy, as it is a fun task, when it comes to immunity, nothing is ever a joyous ride in Bigg Boss. So, as the girls carry a tray, they will get into some cat-fight. Pavitra and Nikki will get into a scuffle, and later Jasmin will enter into a verbal spat with Nikki.

It will so happen, Nikki will strategize and break the glasses on Pavitra's tray, which will get her angry and she will, in turn, destroy Jasmin's tray. Jasmin gets infuriated by all this and warns Nikki to be in her limits.

Well, it would be interesting to see which contestant will be able to get the immunity after Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for BB 14's upcoming episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

