Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli battle for personal items in task; Former calls her 'dirty'

Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin will get into a one-on-one fight with each other during the 'samaan task' as they battle for winning their personal items. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 14 promo here.

Remember how Jasmin Bhasin shed tears when Nikki Tamboli used cuss words for her during the immunity task? Well, it looks like it's payback time for Nikki now, as Jasmin is going to show her 'powerful side' in the samaan task tonight in Bigg Boss 14. If you've watched the last BB 14 episode, you might know that freshers got a chance to get their personal items from the BB mall, if they win a task.

While we saw several inmates go against each other yesterday, today, Nikki and Jasmin will battle it out in the task. The two beauties don't get along well, and things turned sour between them after the recent immunity task. So, this samaan task is only going to bring the ugly side. In the promo, we can see Jasmin and Nikki going all out against each other to win the task, and prove their mettle. While Nikki considers herself a strong player, it seems like Jasmin is going to outshine as she will so her robust avatar.

Jasmin will leave no stone unturned to fight back Nikki and holds her basket firmly as she tries to destroy Nikki's basket. In the promo, we can also see Jasmin telling Nikki 'You've shown your real personality once again. Gaaliyan deti ho gandi gandi.' And as they tackle each other, Jasmin's leg hits Nikki, and she loses her cool. Nikki threatens to rip Jasmin apart if she tries to enter into a physical fight with her. Jasmin calls Nikki dirty, and replies, 'Gandagi ke muh nahi lagna chahate isliye chupp rehte hain.'

Talking about the task, a pair of freshers were pitted against each other. They were given one basket each, where they had to collect and save maximum balls. Te fesher with the most balls in the basket would get all their belongings and the loser will loser their things forever. Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and are the sanchalaks (Moderators) of the task. Who do you think will win in this cat-fight between Nikki and Jasmin? Let us know in the comment section below.

