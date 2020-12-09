Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin targets Eijaz Khan's age as she calls him NAKLI; Rubina says Manu is unfair

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Diliak will get into a nasty war of words with Eijaz Khan in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as the actor gets aggressive during the nominations task and hurts Kashmera Shah. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The Bigg Boss 14 game just got spicer and better as the makers introduced new entrants in the house. And in just two days, the dynamics of the house seem to have gone for a toss. After making challenger Manu Punjabi the captain, the contestants will today fight against each other to save themselves. Yes, it is time for the nominations task, and things will get ugly tonight.

As we told you, the housemates will get divided into two teams. They will have to ruin the other team's stalls with paint and make sure that the glass window is not clear. Manu is the snachalak (moderator) of the task. And he being Arshi Khan's good friend, decides to favour his team comprising of Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla, and Eijaz Khan. The other group consists of Rubina Dilaik, Kashmera Shah, Jasmin Bhasin, and Vikas Gupta. The two teams go all out against each other and decide to play the game with full power. As Rubina asks Manu to play fair, he gives her a sarcastic reply.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi threatens to 'hit' Vikas with a vessel as they fight; Jasmin and Eijaz intervene

When the task begins, contestants get aggressive and violent. While they try to save their stall, they put all efforts to destroy their opponents' stall. Manu plays a smart game and goes against the rules of the task to support Arshi's team. In the first round, he takes a biased decision and declares Arshi's team as the winner, leaving Kashmera and Rubina irked. Rubina calls out Manu for playing unfairly and being a biased sanchalak. She calls him unfair, and shouts, 'Gandagi macha di pehele hi.' Eijaz and Rubina get into a spat as she scolds him for pushing Kashmera during the task.

Later, Jasmin is seen getting into a war of words with Eijaz, and calls him 'manipulative.' She also targets his age and tags him as 'nakli' (fake). As Eijaz tries to defend himself that he did not want to hurt Kashmera, Jasmin refuses to believe him and says that she understands his game plan very well. Eijaz then calls Jasmin weak indirectly, and the actress hits back at him, targeting his age. 'I have come here at the age of 30, seena thok k khel rahi hu. Not like you, who has come at the age of 45 and playing fake. Everyone can see who is able,' Jasmin snaps back at Eijaz.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see who all will get nominated this week, and be under the danger of eviction. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the recent episodes of Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya to 're enter' Salman Khan's show?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bigg Boss Twitter

Share your comment ×