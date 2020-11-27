Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin threatens to EXPOSE Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's 'nasty personal secrets'

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship is on the brink of a massive fallout and looks like in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, and their fight will get 'nastier'. Jasmin will warn Rubina to reveal 'dirty personal stuff' about her and Abhinav in the captaincy task. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The 'batwara task' has created a 'huge chaos' in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and both the teams are leaving no stones unturned to be the captain. In last night's episode, viewers saw a rift between 'good friends' Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. The two got into a nasty war of words, and their friendship was on the brink of collapse.

Now, it looks like in tonight's episode, Jasmin and Rubina will certainly break their ties, as their fight has stooped to a new low. Wondering what went so wrong between the two? Well, the matte will get personal today, as Jasmin will threaten Rubina to 'expose' her and her husband's 'dirty secrets' on national TV if she provokes her more. It so happens that during the task, Rubina is seen explaining 'mukhya' Kavita Kaushik, how she and Abhinav have kept the bathrooms clean and tidy always.

Rubina's statements don't go down well with Jasmin, and she vents out her anger. An agitated Jasmin is heard saying, 'If I start talking about personal things, it is going to be muckier. And I will reveal such personal stuff that would not look good on national TV.' Abhinav and Rubina are left shocked by Jasmin's outburst.

Rubina tells Jasmin that if she wants to stoop this low and do personal attacks that she can do so, it will only show her real personality. However, Jasmin seems to be pissed with Rubina and declares, 'You started entering the personal space, so it will backfire you.'

Well, it looks like the good friends are slowly turning into worst enemies. And the uglier version of the bond is yet to be unleashed. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

