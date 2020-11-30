Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin, Eijaz and Nikki cry inconsolably as they reveal 'biggest secrets' of their lives

Bigg Boss 14 contestants will leave everyone extremely emotional tonight as they will gather courage to reveal the 'biggest and most sensitive' secrets of their lives. Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan will be left with uncontrollable tears as they open their hearts out. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.

After nearly two months of drama and fights, tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will leave viewers extremely emotional. The contestants will reveal the 'biggest secrets' of their lives during an immunity task. Housemates will share the 'toughest and most sensitive moments' from their personal lives that have left them scarred. Their revelations will stir the emotions of others, and make the atmosphere of the BB 14 house utterly emotional.

The makers have given a sneak peek from tonight's BB 14 episode, and the contestant's revelations have caught everyone's attention. It will so happen Bigg Boss will give contestants a chance to snatch away Rubina Dilaik's immunity stone. But, for this, they will have to unveil one secret from their lives, which has is not in the public domain. This task leaves everyone shocked. But, they go on to open their heart in front of the audience and the other housemates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik REVEALS she & Abhinav Shukla were on brink of 'Divorce'; Duo gets emotional

Nikki Tamboli sheds tears as she breaks her parent's promise of not letting her secret out ever. Kavita tries to console her friend Nikki. Jasmin then asks Aly 'Will you love me even after knowing my secret?'. To which the actor assures that nothing will change between them. Jasmin takes the stage to share how she was continually rejected for roles, and the rejections broke her part by part. She gets emotional and reveals that she decided to take a big step after all the rejections.

Eijaz Khan also opened his heart and revealed why he has a problem with 'touch.' Even before he beings telling his story, Eijaz breaks down in tears. He reveals that only his therapist is aware of what he has gone through, and is scared about his father's reaction. An emotionally vulnerable, Eijaz shares, 'I have a problem with touch because when I was a child, I was..' and he continues crying. Probably, Eijaz will open up about being molested in his childhood. He shares that he is not embarrassed about it, as it was not his fault. But apologises to his father. Upon listening to Eijaz's story, Kavita breaks down. She goes to Eijaz, and hugs him tightly, as they shed tears.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo:

Immunity Stone paane ke liye gharwalon ko kholne honge apne andar dabe raaz! Kisko milega iska inaam?

Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/ZSKMetgNbN — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 30, 2020

Well, tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is certainly going to be soul-stirring and heartbreaking, with contestants finally fighting their inner demons. Who do you think will win the immunity stone? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 29 Written Update: Pavitra Punia gets 'eliminated'; Salman introduces 'new challengers'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×