Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin 'happy' as Aly returns; Latter BASHES Eijaz for flipping on Rubina, Abhinav, Bhasin

Aly Goni has 'finally re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, leaving Jasmin Bhasin 'extremely happy.' But this time, he has returned with a fresh game plan, and expose Eijaz Khan's double standards in front of everyone. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

It's going to be 'Sher aaya' moment in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight, as Aly Goni has 'finally' returned. Yes, Jasmin Bhasin's wish is fulfilled as her BFF Aly is back in the house. While Aly will be elated to meet Jasmin, he has come with a different game plan. Aly will declare an open war against Eijaz Khan and will plan to expose his double standards in front of other housemates.

The makers have given a glimpse of Aly's 'grand' re-entry in the BB 14 house, and it will leave JasAly fans awestruck. Jasmin dances in merriment as she sees Aly waiting for her in the confession room. The glow on her face is proof of her happiness to see her strength back in the game. Jasmin warmly embraces Aly, and the two share a heartwarming moment. Then, Aly enters the main house and meets everyone. He goes to Eijaz, hugs him first, and then taunts him for the 'change' in his game. Aly calls out Eijaz for his aggression in the task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant's antics leave Rahul, Arshi in splits; Nikki Tamboli returns and hugs Eijaz

Later, in the bedroom area, Aly discusses Eijaz's changed behaviour with Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmin Bhasin. He reveals to them that Eijaz had 'flipped' completely, and continuously bitches about the trio. Aly tells Jasmin that he is not liking Eijaz's attitude and will teach him a lesson.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

With Aly promising to give Eijaz a taste of his own medicine in the coming days, it looks like a lot of fire will be seen in the BB 14 house. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have also entered the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas says he vowed NOT to do the show post being dropped before; Entered as he 'needed' money

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×