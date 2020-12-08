Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin, Manu, Eijaz, Rubina, Abhinav try to 'influence' Rahul to make them the captain

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the housemates will fight for the captaincy again. Jasmin Bhasin, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and others will try to convince Rahul Mahajan to make them the captain of the house.

Bigg Boss 14 saw the entry of the much-awaited wild cards on the show recently. Former contestants Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan stepped into the BB 14 house as challengers. Rahul made a grand entry as he became 'ek din ka raja,' and now he has got a special power that will create chaos in the house. Are you wondering what it is? Well, Rahul will have the power to choose the next captain of BB 14. Yes, you read that right!

In tonight's episode, contestants will fight for the captaincy. While Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, and Abhinav Shukla have been battling for BB 14 captaincy for the past few weeks, it would be interesting to see how new contestants add their 'tadka' now. The makers have shared a new promo of the house, wherein the contestants are seen putting their best foot forward in the captaincy task. As per the task, Rahul has a gold chain with him, and he has to give this to the one contestant he feels deserves to be the new captain. By the end of the task, the inmate who has the chain will become the new captain of the BB 14 house.

Jasmin, Manu, Eijaz, Rubina, Abhinav, Vikas, and others are talking to Rahul and trying to 'influence' him to consider them to be the captain. Not only are tiffs visible within the top four, but it looks like there is a divide between the old contestants and the new ones. Manu is seen declaring 'Captain toh hum main se hi koi banega.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Manu, Eijaz, and Arshi will join hands for the task and decide to make one of them the captain, by convincing Rahul. Well, it would be interesting to see who becomes the new captain of BB 14 and how the dynamics change. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

